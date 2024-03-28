Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Baldock is "touch and go" in terms of fitness for Sheffield United's Premier League return against Fulham this weekend after limping off during Greece's Euro 2024 play-off heartbreak in Georgia earlier this week. The right-back suffered a calf issue, only weeks after making his first start of the year at Bournemouth before the international break.

It was the latest frustration in a season of them for the 31-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and will hope to earn a new deal in the final 10 games of the season, and for United who have endured a succession of injuries to key men all through the current campaign.

"He came off with a calf injury," boss Chris Wilder confirmed. "We've assessed him and from his point of view, it's going to be touch and go. There's no getting away from that. Hopefully he will be but I don't think it's as bad as first feared and hopefully that'll be kept down to a minimum."

United will hope for a double injury boost in the shape of striker Cameron Archer and midfielder Anis Slimane to face the Cottagers, as they look to eat into the eight-point deficit to fourth-bottom Luton Town. "Cameron is a nearly, and Anis is a nearly as well," Wilder added. "So those were the main two we thought would be back available for us. I'm not going to give anything away because no-one gives anything to us but they won't be a million miles off. The rest of the international boys - including Arblaster, Osula, Anel - had no issues, so we're delighted with that.

"Ben [Brereton Diaz] got called up late and played some minutes so that was good for him and there's been some work for the likes of McBurnie. If I put in order what I'd like to speak about it wouldn't be injuries but it seems to be a major topic every week.