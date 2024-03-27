Replaced McBurnie at half-time and attracted Baldock's frustration after not making the run across his defender to meet a low cross from his fellow sub just after the hour. At least showed some attacking intent later on after robbing Partey in midfield and driving towards goal, even if his shot did end halfway up the Kop but the applause afterwards said a lot

As arguably Sheffield United's greatest striker in modern-day history it's safe to say that Brian Deane knows a thing or two about what it takes to put the ball in the back of the net. It's something he did 119 times in 270 starts in United colours, while his tally of 15 Premier League goals remains United's record in the post-1992 era.

Only Oli McBurnie, who has 11, has a chance of matching that in the final 10 games of the season as United look to pull off the greatest of escapes and avoid an instant return to the Championship. If they cannot then it threatens to be a summer of upheaval at Bramall Lane - Cameron Archer will return to Aston Villa, McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison could still leave on frees and Rhian Brewster will be hoping to avoid another damaging injury blow as he enters the final year of his Blades deal.

Much, then, could fall on the shoulders of Will Osula, the 20-year-old Danish youth international who has probably tasted more Premier League football this season than anyone, probably including himself, would have expected. His pace, physicality and power offer United something different but he remains incredibly raw and while Deane can recognise Osula's "promise", it has been a difficult introduction to first-team life in the toughest league in the world.

Boss Chris Wilder was impressed by Osula's display against Virgin van Dijk and Liverpool in his first game after returning to Bramall Lane and could hand the youngster more opportunities in the top-flight between now and the end of the season. "I’ve seen the lad, and he has promise," said Deane.

"Having looked at him, he's quick and tall and if you can teach him his positional sense, he can be smart in the Premier League. The games he’s played in have been a good learning experience but when I watched him at West Ham, I remember thinking: 'If only he realised what his attributes were'. He could have used them in that game and been very dangerous."

Osula, away with Denmark's youngsters over the international break, is still looking for his first Premier League goal having got off the mark for United in senior football with a brace in their FA Cup rout of Gillingham back in January.