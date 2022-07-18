Sheffield United working on 'permanent option' for Reda Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion - reports

Khadra, the 21-year-old, impressed against the Blades last season on loan and has been identified as a United target after the departures of David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset this summer created at least one vacancy in Paul Heckingbottom’s forward line.

The versatile Khadra is capable of playing on either wing or down the middle, offering United the type of pace and trickery that could get supporters off their seats.

The former Borrusia Dortmund man didn’t travel with Brighton on their pre-season tour and Hertha Berlin, from the starlet’s home city, have also been linked with a move.

Khadra’s contract expires next summer, to further complicate matters. Although Albion have not yet publicly revealed whether his deal in the south contains an extension clause, they are commonplace in modern-day football. As are option-to-buy arrangements at fixed prices – an avenue United could explore if Brighton were receptive, according to national media reports this weekend.

Given United’s financial constraints, despite two years of Premier League football, loans are a necessary evil. But there is also an acknowledgement behind the scenes that an overreliance on the temporary market should be avoided where possible – given that, as was the case with Morgan Gibbs-White last season, the loaning club often benefit the least from any successful loan.

Sheffield United can avoid a repeat of the Morgan Gibbs-White situation if they sign Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The England U21 international returned to Wolves with his reputation massively enhanced by a season in the second tier at United, while the Molineux club have seen his value skyrocket by his performances for Heckingbottom’s side. United, meanwhile, have been left with a gaping hole in their squad left by his return and even if they had been promoted, would have struggled to beat off competition from more established PL sides for his signature on a permanent basis.