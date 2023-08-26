Sheffield United have had some good and bad news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s clash with champions Manchester City. Key men George Baldock and Oli McBurnie have returned to training, but Max Lowe could face surgery on an ankle issue he suffered in pre-season after standing on a sprinkler at Derby County.

Lowe was taken off at half-time of United’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Friday night and will not be fit in time to face Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners on Sunday afternoon. But Baldock is expected to be fit for the Bramall Lane clash on the other wing, while striker McBurnie may get his first minutes of the season after overcoming the foot injury he suffered in pre-season.

Asked if Lowe’s absence offered an opportunity for defender Yasser Larouci, who impressed with his pace and directness in the second half at the City Ground, boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “It does, yeah. I'm not saying he's playing but it's certainly an opportunity. We're looking at it. I don't give team news away and try and be vague as possible on purpose but Lowey's ruled out there's no point hiding that.

“We're just going forward with that. How long he's going to be we don't know yet that'll be determined by the avenue we go down, whether surgery or a bit more conservative. We'll just wait and see.

Jayden Bogle is back fit after a knee issue, giving Heckingbottom food for thought at right wing-back, but Anis Slimane will miss out against City with a hamstring issue and is expected to return to full training on Monday. Daniel Jebbison, who missed gametime earlier this summer with a groin issue, is missing with an unspecified illness.