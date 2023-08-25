News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United star’s Cameron Archer praise as Aston Villa transfer moves closer

Egan’s verdict on Archer as deal moves closer

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 18:08 BST

John Egan has delivered a ringing endorsement of Cameron Archer’s qualities as a striker as the Aston Villa man’s switch to Bramall Lane moved a step closer. United have agreed a fee for Archer, but the deal will come too late for him to be involved in Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

Egan saw Archer first-hand last season when the Villa man scored two in a 3-1 Middlesbrough victory at Bramall Lane, on his way to 11 goals and six assists in 23 games for Boro. United secured a breakthrough in their pursuit of the 21-year-old earlier this week and if the deal progresses without hitches, he could make his debut in the Carabao Cup clash with Lincoln City on Wednesday.

Asked about Archer and his potential involvement against City, boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “No, the deadline was today.”

Defender Egan said of the England U21 international, who helped his country to European Championship glory over the summer: “He’s a really good player, a quality striker. Young, fast, a good finisher. Really good.”

Asked if Archer was the sort of player he could rather have on his side, rather than playing against him, Egan added: “Definitely, yeah.”

