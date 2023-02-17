Sheffield United include influential midfielder in their travelling party to Millwall

One of Sheffield United’s most influential midfielders this season has travelled with the rest of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad to London, ahead of tomorrow’s game against Millwall.

One of Sheffield United’s most influential midfielders this season has travelled with the rest of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad to London, ahead of today’s game against Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A calf injury has prevented Tommy Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, from appearing in any of United’s last four matches including Wednesday’s defeat by Middlesbrough.

Speaking before his players set off for the capital, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Tommy is fit, he’s training and he’s fine.”

Doyle, aged 21, has impressed since completing his season loan move to Bramall Lane; helping United climb to second in the table with 15 matches of their Championship season remaining. Although their lead over Michael Carrick’s third placed side now stands at seven points ahead of their visit to The Den, Heckingbottom’s men have a match in hand on their rivals from Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he could feature in the capital, Heckingbottom replied: “Yes, of course. He could be involved.”

The United manager was speaking before it emerged captain Billy Sharp, who is receiving treatment for an ankle complaint, has been charged in relation to comments he made following the fourth round replay victory over Wrexham earlier this month. The Football Association alleged he implied bias on the part of the referee during a media interview after confirming the 37-year-old faces a disciplinary procedure.

On loan from Manchester City, Tommy Doyle (left) has travelled with Sheffield United to London: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Ruling Sharp out of United’s latest assignment, Heckingbottom suggested he could be declared fit for next weekend’s meetign with Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad