Sheffield United are in talks with Ligue 2 club Troyes over a proposed deal for striker Mama Baldé, according to reports in France.

The player can play across the front three and scored 12 goals and provided four assists last season as Troyes were relegated from the French top flight.

L’Equipe reports the Blades are in negotiations with Troyes over a potential deal for Baldé, with the player set to cost around €6million.

The 27-year-old from Guinea-Bissau first moved to France with Dijon in 2019 before making the switch to Troyes in 2021, signing a four-year deal which is set to expire in 2025.

As well as playing across the front three, he has also been deployed at right-back in the past and could provide versatility to Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom if a deal is completed.

He came through the academy at Sporting CP but never made a senior appearance for the club, as he predominantly featured for the reserve side before moving to France.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United-linked defender Mason Holgate has completed a loan move to Championship side Southampton for the duration of the 2023/24 season. The former England U21 international worked with Heckingbottom at Barnsley and has praised the influence the Blades chief has had on his career.

The Blades had explored a deal for the Everton player earlier in the window but a move failed to materialise, but the Toffees have now got the player off their wage bill for the coming season.

A club statement confirmed: “Mason Holgate has completed a loan move to Southampton for the 2023/24 season. The 26-year-old defender joins the Championship club for the remainder of the campaign, having made 149 appearances during his eight years with the Blues.