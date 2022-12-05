The meetings with Chiquinho Conde’s side are scheduled to take place on the 20th and 28th of that month, with the first of those two African Cup of Nations qualifiers being staged in Dakar. The second, which is expected to take place in the Mozambican capital of Maputo, is set to kick-off only four days before United face Norwich City in what is expected to be a crucial Championship fixture at Carrow Road. If he remains at Bramall Lane after the mid-season transfer window following his exploits in Qatar, Ndiaye’s likely involvement during the second of those Group L games could leave United facing a major dilemma if the EFL’s broadcast partners SKY select their trip to Norfolk for live television coverage. Maputo is a nine hour flight from Senegal, which in turn is 2811 miles away from South Yorkshire.