Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye's next games with Senegal could cause a headache
After helping them qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup, Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye could next be back in action for Senegal when they face a double header against Mozambique in March.
The meetings with Chiquinho Conde’s side are scheduled to take place on the 20th and 28th of that month, with the first of those two African Cup of Nations qualifiers being staged in Dakar. The second, which is expected to take place in the Mozambican capital of Maputo, is set to kick-off only four days before United face Norwich City in what is expected to be a crucial Championship fixture at Carrow Road. If he remains at Bramall Lane after the mid-season transfer window following his exploits in Qatar, Ndiaye’s likely involvement during the second of those Group L games could leave United facing a major dilemma if the EFL’s broadcast partners SKY select their trip to Norfolk for live television coverage. Maputo is a nine hour flight from Senegal, which in turn is 2811 miles away from South Yorkshire.
United hope Ndiaye will be available to face Huddersfield Town this weekend despite appearing to be limping during the aftermath of his country’s defeat by England on Sunday night. He won three caps in the Middle East, also facing Ecuador and the host nation Qatar before the last 16 clash with Gareth Southgate’s side.
Aliou Cisse, the Senegalese’s head coach, has admitted he will take time to consider his future with the reigning African champions before reaching a decision on whether or not to continue.