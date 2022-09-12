Assessing Ndiaye’s performances so far this term, which have helped catapult United to the top of the Championship table, midfielder Oliver Norwood described the youngster as impossible to stop thanks to his technique and fearless attitude.

Although Norwood warned Ndiaye he can not become complacent, and that he is destined to become a marked man among opponents, the former Northern Ireland international said: “Iliman is unplayable when he’s on it. I’m glad I’m not playing against him otherwise he’d get booted.

“His personality comes through with the ball, because off the pitch he’s quiet. He’s a special talent but he’s got to keep producing and I’m sure he will. He’s a street footballer almost, he dribbles with the ball for fun.”

“Teams will probably start targeting him now,” Norwood added. “But that won’t stop him because if they put three (men) on him, he’ll just go around them. And when they kick him, he just gets back up.

“Iliman, like I say, will play at the highest level and hopefully that’s going to be with us.”

Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact he wants Ndiaye and other young members of his squad to be offered new long-term deals in order to protect United’s investment. Many of its most senior professionals, including Norwood, are also scheduled to become free agents next summer and coaching staff are keen to avoid their futures becoming a distraction later this year; particularly as United travel to Swansea City tomorrow in such strong form. However, speaking before the South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham was postponed following the death of Queen Eliazabeth II, Heckingbottom suggested that progress on this issue is proving slower than he might like.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United celebrates: George Wood/Getty Images

“Contracts are not my job to do,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll discuss them. We know who we want to sit down with. If it was my decision then I'd get on with it. But it’s not. It’s looked at. It just takes a long time. There’s lots of factors behind it.”

Ndiaye made his debut for his country three months ago and could represent the reigning African champions at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

“Playing for Senegal, it’s brought him on,” Norwood said. “He seems to have come back a lot more confident than before.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Ndiaye’s growing maturity has helped fill the void created by Morgan Gibbs-White’s departure at the end of last term, following the expiry of his loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gibbs-White now represents Nottingham Forest, who beat United in May’s play-off semi-finals.

“Iliman stepped up when Morgan went,” Norwood said. “Ili has to keep it going now. He listens to the right people. If he doesn’t play in the Premier League with us, then he’ll play there with someone. I’m glad he’s on our side and not anyone else’s.”