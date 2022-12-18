Attitude, not events during next month’s transfer window, will decide which teams are promoted from the Championship this season, Sheffield United were told last night.

But after reminding United their climb to second confirms they possess both the calibre and the character to secure a return to the Premier League, Heckingbottom insisted financial muscle is no guarantee of success.

“There will be teams, no doubt about it, who after the (World Cup) break and the window will be thinking they are in a stronger position. And some will be.

“I know what other people pay and what their budgets are, probably more than most. The hungriest group always wins though. I say that all the time.”

Despite Heckingbottom’s confidence in United’s ability to last the course, even if some of their nearest rivals spend big in the New Year, his prediction comes with a caveat. Should Iliman Ndiaye be sold midway through the campaign, after impressing for Senegal in Qatar, then the picture could change. It did not go unnoticed that Heckingbottom, replying to a question from The Star, used his latest weekly media conference to apply subtle pressure on directors amid fears that the 22-year-old, who has scored nine goals since August, is set to attract bids from home and abroad.

“We’ve got the quality,” Heckingbottom said. “So it’s all about mentality.”

Sheffield United have been told the "hungriest" team always wins, not the one with the biggest transfer budget: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United face Wigan Athletic in their final match before Christmas: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images