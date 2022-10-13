After joining Paul Heckingbottom’s side during the close season, the 20-year-old was told to view the move as a potential springboard into his parent club’s first team having previously made seven appearances under Pep Guardiola.

Although Doyle admits coaching staff from the Etihad Stadium receive regular reports on his performances, which are then fed back to those working directly beneath Guardiola, pleasing Heckingbottom and those around him are the midfielder’s top priority.

“I get bits and bobs from City, little bits of advice,” Doyle said. “But as I’ve always made clear, while I’m here then I’m a Sheffield United player. United are who I’m trying to help and performing for and so that’s where my attention is. I’m only looking at what happens here.”

Doyle has grown in stature on an almost weekly basis after recovering from the thigh injury he suffered during United’s summer training camp in Portugal. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackpool, Heckingbottom revealed his desire to see the England under-21 international contribute more in terms of goals and assists. With Sander Berge now expected to be out until December - the Norway international being diagnosed with a ruptured ankle ligament following the recent defeat by Queens Park Rangers - the responsibility on Doyle to fulfil his manager’s wishes has suddenly become even greater.

Despite suffering a downturn in form since the international break - the loss to Rangers was sandwiched in between a draw with Birmingham City and last weekend’s reverse at Stoke City - United remain on top of the Championship table after 13 outings.

Tommy Doyle says he is more bothered about Sheffield United than Manchester City right now: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“We needed a break to be fair, everyone can see the injuries that we’ve had,” Doyle said, referring to the fact around a dozen senior players were absent at the bet365 Stadium. “We needed it to get a few lads back and those lads who have been playing, time to recover."

“We’re not far away,” he added. “I’m not here to make excuses on my or anyone else’s behalf. It’s football. You get injuries."

Sheffield United return to action against Blackpool this weekend: Simon Bellis / Sportimage