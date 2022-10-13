Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle is out until after the World Cup: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After playing two games in quick succession following an eight month absence, Bogle missed last weekend’s visit to Stoke City after the knee which required surgery earlier this year swelled-up ahead of the defeat by Alex Neil’s team. Berge also sat out that match having damaged ligaments towards the end of United's meeting with Queens Park Rangers four days earlier.

Although Paul Heckingbottom hoped the pair could both be available for selection when Blackpool travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday, the Championship leaders’ manager has now been informed they will be sidelined for well over a month.

Explaining Bogle’s issue has been caused by the method doctors used to protect the repair work to his joint rather than the surgery itself, Heckingbottom said: “Jayden’s knee has not settled down. Some of the metal has slipped and it was catching at the back of his knee.

“The repair was fine. They’ve opened him up and taken it out and put it back. He’ll be (out for) a number of weeks, so I think it will be after the World Cup now.”

“I want to get this across, the surgery was fine,” Heckingbottom added. “It was just the metal work catching, Rather than keyhole, they’ve opened him up to take it out. The surgery was a success, which was great. But it was a false dawn for us and Jayden. At least we know now that, when he comes back again, everything will be okay.”

United initially suspected Berge had also hurt a knee after tangling with a Rangers player. But that diagnosis was revised, with the Norway international subsequently being fitted with a protective boot around an ankle.

Sander Berge will also be missing for Sheffield United until December at the earliest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With the top two tiers of English football due to shut down during next month’s tournament in Qatar, United will not contest a fixture between November 12th and December 10th, when they host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

“Sander, it will be after the World Cup as well,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s ruptured an ankle ligament, He doesn’t need surgery. Everything is strong around it, which is good. We just need to rest and get that sorted.”

With around a dozen senior players either watching United’s outing at the bet365 Stadium from the stands or unable to travel, the news surrounding Bogle and Berge will come as a major disappointment as they attempt to end a run of three games without a win.

However two of those, George Baldock and Anel Ahmedhodzic, could feature against Michael Appleton’s men after training at the Randox Health Academy this week. Oli McBurnie is also set to return after completing a suspension, but John Fleck will be given more time to recover from a broken leg.