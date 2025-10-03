Sheffield United will be targeting a second win of the season when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will be eyeing a swift return to winning ways when they face Yorkshire counterparts Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

After securing their first Championship win of the season at the seventh time of asking last weekend, beating Oxford United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium, the Blades were given a reminder of the predicament they are currently in on Tuesday evening, losing 2-1 to Southampton in what could only be described as a controversial clash at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their slender defeat to the Saints marked an eighth defeat of the season in all competitions, meaning boss Chris Wilder will be desperate to see his side put a stop to their forgettable start to the season as quickly as possible.

Facing a Hull side which has experienced an indifferent start to the season, the Blades will fancy their chances of getting back on track. Hull are leaking goals left, right and centre at the moment, conceding more (16) than any other team in the division so far this term.

Going in the other direction, though, they have players who can hurt teams, highlighted by their attacking output of 16 goals in league and cup so far this term. With that said, The Star has picked out three Hull players the Blades will have to keep a close eye on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Giles

After spending the second half of last season out on loan at Championship counterparts Middlesbrough, Giles has returned to the MKM Stadium with a point to prove at the start of this campaign - and he is making the most of a fresh start under boss Sergej Jakirovic.

Eight games into the Championship campaign and the attack-minded left-back has already racked up five assists, meaning he is currently joint-top of that category alongside Coventry City ace Milan van Ewijk. Four of those five assists have been recorded in his last four games, with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man creating both goals in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End.

Renowned for his creativity from left-back, Giles has produced more successful crosses (19) than any other player in the Championship so far this term. He has also created 11 chances from open play - a record that can only be bettered by Stoke City’s Sorba Thomas and Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion, who have both created 14 chances apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gelhardt

After being introduced from the bench at half-time against Preston, Gelhardt, who is on loan at Hull from Leeds United, will be eyeing a recall to the starting XI against the Blades. The 23-year-old played a key role in the midweek comeback and will be confident of regaining his place.

Joe Gelhardt will be eyeing a recall to the starting XI. | George Wood/Getty Images.

The versatile attacker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Tigers before returning for the full duration of the 2025/26 campaign in the summer, is capable of offering a sprinkling of magic, either from central areas or out wide. He has two goals so far this season and had started six Championship games in a row prior to being demoted to the bench against Preston.

A regular source of energy, the 23-year-old is a real workhorse, offering everything he possibly can in support of the team. If he is recalled to the starting line-up, the Blades will have to monitor him carefully.

Oli McBurnie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar face to everyone associated with the Blades, McBurnie is a man at the top of his game right now. After returning to England and joining Hull in the summer, he has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season.

Just nine games into his Hull career and he has already chalked up seven goals and registered four assists. He has scored in each of his last four Championship appearances, netting five goals, and will be aiming to score in five successive games for the first time in his career this weekend.

His second half brace against Preston in midweek secured the Tigers an unlikely point, and he was close to being credited with an assist for what could have turned out to have been a winner. He is the focal point Hull sorely lacked last season, and he is unstoppable at this moment in time.