Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic has confirmed he expects to include both Semi Ajayi and Matt Crooks in his plans for Saturday’s Championship clash with Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium.

Ajayi returned to the matchday squad in midweek after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, making the bench for the Tigers’ 2-2 draw with Preston North End, but Crooks has been absent for more than six weeks, last featuring when he scored in the 3-2 win over Oxford United on August 17.

Ajayi was originally expected to bag a place in the starting line-up for Tuesday night’s stalemate with North End, but he was only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after informing Jakirovic that he needed a little bit more time to recover.

However, the Hull boss has described the former Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion defender as “fine,” likewise Crooks, who was on target for Hull when they beat the Blades 3-0 at Bramall Lane back in January.

Jakirovic issues injury update

Asked for an update on Crooks’ chances of being involved this weekend when he spoke to the media on Thursday, Jakirovic, as quoted by Hull Live, said: “We will decide tomorrow (Friday). We will decide tomorrow, but he's fine and Semi is fine.

"Of course, they didn't play for the last six or seven weeks. Semi hasn't played since Coventry and Crooksy, since Oxford, so it's been a long time. We'll decide tomorrow, but I'm very, very satisfied because they have joined the group in training.”

Ahead of the clash with Chris Wilder’s side, Jakirovic has hinted he could make changes to his starting XI after his side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Preston. The Tigers were outclassed in the first half, finding themselves 2-0 down at the break, but a hat-trick of substitutions at the break saw the East Yorkshire outfit claw themselves level, meaning the former Dinamo Zagreb boss has some big decisions to make.

Asked if the impact of his substitutes against Preston have given him food for thought, he added: "Of course, because they made a big impact on the team. They completely changed the picture on the pitch. If you didn't see the game in the first half and you saw the second half, you'd be wondering how it was 0-2.

"They changed everything. We had very good possession with Joff (Gelhardt) and Reegsy (Regan Slater) in between the lines, which was very good and automatically you're very dangerous in front of the opponent's goal.”