Founder James Laley described being put forward for the Community Organisation LGBT title by organisers of the National Diversity Awards as recognition for the work of RB members since its inception two years ago.
Voting for the title closes on May 20, with the final shortlist being announced shortly after that date.
“I am immensely proud of everything Rainbow Blades has achieved,” Laley said. “At the time of writing, we are just a few new members away from hitting 500.
“Over the past two years we have empowered LGBTQ+ Blades to be their authentic selves at Bramall Lane and forge friendships. We have encouraged and championed allyship and we have worked to build a strong and respectful relationship with the club which has led to collaborative work with Sheffield United on campaigns such as Rainbow Laces.
“This nomination is for all our members and for the whole LGBTQ+ community at Sheffield United.”
The finals ceremony takes place at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral in September. Votes for RB can be cast via https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2022/nominations/rainbow-blades-supporters-group/
Sir Lenny Henry CBE, last year’s winner of the Celebrity of the Year crown, said, “Diversity to me means involving everybody without any discrimination; its means having integrated groups in society, it means fairness and total inclusion and that’s what the National Diversity Awards are about. Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated.”