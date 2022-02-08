The former Blades defender and manager, who also had a spell managing their city rivals Wednesday later in his career, makes his latest return to Bramall Lane after being appointed as Valérien Ismaël’s successor at the Hawthorns last week.

Bruce has faced United 14 times a manager, winning 10 and losing only twice. And Heckingbottom admitted his preparations for the game have been disrupted by the change in manager.

“We were expecting a tough, difficult game anyway but everyone will be out to impress the new manager,” the Blades boss said.

“We’re not sure what changes he [Bruce] will make but he’ll want to put his own identity on the game. We want to look after ourselves, we’ll prep as normal and see what is announced before kick-off. But we’ll focus on ourselves.”

United, who were badly beaten 4-0 in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns earlier in the season, can actually draw level on points with the Baggies in fifth if they can continue their recent resurgence under Heckingbottom and secure victory at Bramall Lane.

Steve Bruce in his days as Sheffield United's manager: Mike Hewitt /Allsport

“That’s the target, to keep chasing teams down above us,” the former Barnsley and Leeds United chief added.