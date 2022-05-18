Signed on a short-term basis in January, the former Stoke City goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire this summer although it contains a clause which allows officials at Bramall Lane to trigger an extension.

Speaking in the wake of United’s Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest, which saw his side bow out on penalties, Heckingbottom confirmed there are “six or seven” positions, including the one Davies currently occupies, he wants to address before preparations for next season begin in earnest.

Adam Davies is set for contract talks with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We have an option on him,” Heckingbottom said. “Those include Adam.

“We’ll be speaking with him soon. His contract runs out shortly and so we’ll be sitting down and talking with him.”

Capped three times by Wales and a member of the team former United defender Robert Page hopes to lead to this winter’s World Cup finals, Davies has yet to make a first team appearance since arriving in South Yorkshire.

Paul Heckingbottom following his appointment in November: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although Heckingbottom would like the 29-year-old to stay, having previously worked with him at Barnsley, the United manager wants to ensure Davies is happy with his situation before handing him a new deal.

Wes Foderingham’s form during United’s march from 16th to fifth in the table following Heckingbottom’s appointment in November means he is expected to start the forthcoming season as first choice between the posts. However Davies will be reassured that Foderingham’s position as the club’s number one is not set in stone.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is unlikely to return following United’s loss at the City Ground while Ben Davies’ temporary agreement from Liverpool will also be reviewed. Another loanee, Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane, is set to depart Aston Villa and has indicated that he would be open to the idea of discussing a permanent move to United providing he receives certain assurances.