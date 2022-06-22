Sheffield United: How far Blades fans will travel in 2022/23 as Championship trips stretch to COLOMBIA

When the Championship fixtures are unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 23, Sheffield United fans can officially begin planning their weekends for the next year or so following their team up and down the country.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:44 pm

Although a short trip to Oakwell has been lost after Barnsley’s relegation back to League One, Rotherham United’s promotion ensures the Blades do have at least one local derby next season.

The relegations of Norwich City and Watford ensure two more long trips and in total, United supporters will travel over 5,200 miles if they go to every away league game next season (calculated as a round trip, to and from United’s Bramall Lane stadium) – roughly the distance between Sheffield and Bogotá, Colombia.

Sharp's classy message to Forest fans as he makes Premier League pledge

But where is their longest trip, which is the shortest and how many are in-between? We had a look at the distances from Bramall Lane for every away game when the new season kicks off – how many trips will you make?

(All distances calculated via Google Maps’ quickest route, as of 22/06/22)

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. Distances Blades fans will travel next season

Morgan Gibbs-White gives his shirt to a Sheffield United fan after victory at Queens Park Rangers (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United

Round trip: 20 miles

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town

Round trip: 63.4 miles

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic

Round trip: 128 miles

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
BladesColombiaRotherham UnitedChris Holt
Next Page
Page 1 of 6