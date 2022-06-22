Sheffield United: How far Blades fans will travel in 2022/23 as Championship trips stretch to COLOMBIA

Although a short trip to Oakwell has been lost after Barnsley’s relegation back to League One, Rotherham United’s promotion ensures the Blades do have at least one local derby next season.

The relegations of Norwich City and Watford ensure two more long trips and in total, United supporters will travel over 5,200 miles if they go to every away league game next season (calculated as a round trip, to and from United’s Bramall Lane stadium) – roughly the distance between Sheffield and Bogotá, Colombia.

But where is their longest trip, which is the shortest and how many are in-between? We had a look at the distances from Bramall Lane for every away game when the new season kicks off – how many trips will you make?

(All distances calculated via Google Maps’ quickest route, as of 22/06/22)

1. Distances Blades fans will travel next season Morgan Gibbs-White gives his shirt to a Sheffield United fan after victory at Queens Park Rangers (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United Round trip: 20 miles Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town Round trip: 63.4 miles Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Round trip: 128 miles Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales