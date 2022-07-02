The teenage centre-forward was a member of the squad which beat Israel in last night’s final, a result which saw them become the first Young Lions side to lift the trophy since 2017.

Although United considered granting Jebbison a period of absence following his participation in the tournament, which was staged by Slovakia, the 18-year-old is expected to link-up with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad when they travel to Lisbon for warm weather training and a friendly against Casa Pia.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jebbison was an unused substitute during the meeting with the Israelis, watching from the bench as Callum Doyle’s goal, coupled by efforts from Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey, propelled Ian Foster’s side to victory. Oscar Gloch had earlier given Ofir Haim’s charges the lead.

United, who are monitoring Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle and Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, are travelling to the Portuguese capital as part of their preparations for the new campaign, which begins with a visit to Watford next month.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison has helped England be crowned European champions: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jebbison featured three times during the tournament, scoring during England’s meeting with Serbia during the group stages.

He spent the first half of last term on loan at Burton Albion, before returning to South Yorkshire after Christmas.

Jebbison became the youngest player to score on their full Premier League debut when he was on target during United’s trip to Everton two seasons ago, after being promotion through their youth system by Heckingbottom.

England's head coach Ian Foster (R) shake hands with Italy's head coach Carmine Nunziata (L): JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images