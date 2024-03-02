Sheffield United out to shake up Premier League title race amid verdict on Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City tussle
He would not be drawn on a prediction on who will prevail in what is looking like one of the most exciting Premier League title races in decades but as the manager of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder knows his side have the opportunity to help shape it. The Blades face Arsenal on Monday evening and still have to travel to Liverpool as well, with the two launching a real challenge to Manchester City's recent dominance.
Wilder has already told his Blades players that occasions such as Monday evening should be relished, rather than feared, even despite United's struggle this season. The Blades went into the weekend 11 points adrift of Premier League safety and by the first kick against the Gunners could be even further off the pace.
The United chief remains fully focused on events under his own control as he looks to mastermind the greatest of escapes but as a football fan, is relishing the three-way title tussle between Arsenal, City and Liverpool. “I think it’s going to go right to the wire," he admitted. As a football manager and a fan as well, I would be delighted if it goes deep in the competition.
“I don’t see any of the three teams letting up. We’ve seen what happened this week in terms of the Man City result at Luton and Liverpool in midweek after their cup final win. Arsenal are going from strength to strength. Like I say, we’ve got Liverpool to play and that will be a great occasion.
“We’ve got Arsenal at home to play and they’re just fabulous occasions to be involved with. From a Sheffield United point of view, we’re playing two teams who are deep into seasons and are going really well. These are great games and great occasions to be involved in.”
When pressed for a prediction on who will come out on top, Wilder diplomatically smiled: “No, I’m not going to get involved in that. I just think it will go deep and will make for an incredibly exciting end to the season for everybody.”