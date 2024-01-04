Chris Wilder refused to be drawn on Ben Brereton Diaz's impending move to Sheffield United as the Villareal striker moved closer to become the Blades' first capture of the January transfer window. The 24-year-old is set to return to English football six months after making the switch to La Liga from Blackburn.

The Star understands Brereton Diaz has arrived in England as the move gathers pace, having come off the bench as a 65th-minute substitute in Villareal's 3-1 defeat at Valencia on Tuesday. Boss Wilder did admit that the Blades are "close" to adding to their squad while Benie Traore, the Ivorian striker who joined the Blades in the summer, is also nearing a loan switch to French side Nantes.

"No I can't tell you anything really and I'm not going to," Wilder said when asked about Brereton Diaz ahead of this weekend's FA Cup trip to Gillingham. "There are ongoing things, ins and outs. As the majority of clubs are talking about at this part of the year.

"Until we get things over the line and announced ... I've been part of it in the past when all come out and say this and that and it doesn't work. We're still working on some targets that will hopefully aid us in the second part of the season.