Chris Wilder addresses Ben Brereton Diaz speculation as Sheffield United transfer moves closer
The Star understands Brereton Diaz has arrived in England as the move gathers pace, having come off the bench as a 65th-minute substitute in Villareal's 3-1 defeat at Valencia on Tuesday. Boss Wilder did admit that the Blades are "close" to adding to their squad while Benie Traore, the Ivorian striker who joined the Blades in the summer, is also nearing a loan switch to French side Nantes.
"No I can't tell you anything really and I'm not going to," Wilder said when asked about Brereton Diaz ahead of this weekend's FA Cup trip to Gillingham. "There are ongoing things, ins and outs. As the majority of clubs are talking about at this part of the year.
"Until we get things over the line and announced ... I've been part of it in the past when all come out and say this and that and it doesn't work. We're still working on some targets that will hopefully aid us in the second part of the season.
"Some good work is being done and we're close. I think you all understand the situation that I'm in. What I will is that we're close. Close on a couple coming in and close on a couple going out. The situation we want to get to is to pick up some positive results in January, starting on Saturday, and getting some players back from injury, which I'm sure we will do. And the squad looking a lot stronger when the window shuts at the end of January. And I'm 100 per cent certain we will do."