Chris Wilder is hoping that Ben Brereton Diaz's injury absence is only a short-term one after the on-loan striker's hamstring issue rocked their preparations for last weekend's trip to Luton. The Chile international was a notable absentee from the Blades teamsheet at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

With fellow forward Oli McBurnie also missing out, and Rhian Brewster making his return from suspension on the bench, James McAtee supported Cameron Archer in a slight change of shape and the set-up reaped rewards with both men on the scoresheet in a welcome 3-1 victory for the Blades. But the absence of Brereton Diaz, who scored two goals in his first two top-flight games since signing on loan from Villareal, was a big blow and Wilder will hope at least one of Brereton Diaz and McBurnie is available to face Brighton this weekend.

"Yes, hopefully," said Wilder when asked if Brereton Diaz's issue was short-term. "It's a disappointing one for us, because of the impact he's had on the team since he's come into the group."

There was more frustration on the injury front at Luton as Rhys Norrington-Davies limped off just moments into the game. The defender had only returned from a 14-month injury absence six weeks earlier and although there was some comfort in the news that the damaged hamstring was not the same one that kept him sidelined for so long, the defender's visible emotions as he left the pitch suggested it was a serious concern.

"I've said this before," said Wilder, who revealed Gus Hamer made way with a dead leg in the second half at Luton. "People think that being injured is a comfortable way to be a part of a football club, and it isn't. It just isn't. He's been through all that and he just wants to go and play football. He wants to go and get a run of games.

"He has been outstanding in terms of getting himself back from a career-threatening injury and has got in the team. That was important, and then we wanted him to kick on and go and play regular football. So that's a massive setback for him. Gus got a dead leg and there's been a couple of other ones this week.