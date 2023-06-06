Paul Heckingbottom’s side will spend a week at the Cidade do Futebol as they prepare for the new Premier League season after basing themselves there ahead of last term’s promotion winning campaign.

Although it is not a prerequisite of making the trip, coaching staff would ideally like to organise one warm-up fixture during their stay at the state-of-the-art facility. Although some of the Primeira Liga’s biggest names are thought to be unavailable because of their training schedules, The Star understands that at least one lower league side has already expressed an interest in facing Heckingbottom’s men when they travel to Europe for warm weather training. Discussions are set to continue over the coming days, as the team concerned considers domestic travel schedules.

Paul Heckingbottom is taking Sheffield United to Portugal again this summer: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

United, who returned to the highest level of English competition after finishing second in the Championship last term, met Casa Pia whilst based at the Portuguese Football Federation’s hi-tec complex 11 months ago. Os Gansos came a respectable 10th in their own top-flight but are not believed to be viewed as potential opponents this summer.

United will face Chesterfield before travelling to the CdF, with games against Rotherham United and Derby County also confirmed ahead of the PL launch in August. Heckingbottom’s men will also take part in several behind closed doors matches as part of their preparations, again mirroring how Heckingbottom organised the build-up to last season.