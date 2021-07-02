Sheffield United history maker Antwoine Hackford signs first professional contract at Bramall Lane

Antwoine Hackford is Sheffield United's youngest ever Premier League player: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The youngster, who became United’s youngest-ever Premier League player when he came off the bench away at Crystal Palace last season, was a regular in United’s youth sides last season and has now put pen to paper on a professional deal.

Posting on social media, Hackford wrote: “Happy to have signed my first professional contract at Sheffield United ”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hackford was also called up to the England U17 squad for a four-day training camp last season, not long after completing his GCSEs at Sheffield's Springs Academy.

He was an exciting inclusion in United’s squad in pre-season – when he and Zak Brunt were forced to perform a song for their teammates as part of an initiation ritual - and has been described as having electric pace by everyone who has seen him play.

His development has been advanced by playing in the age group above – he made his debut for United’s U18s at 14 years old, and he played for the U23s at 15 – and he has an eye for goal, too.