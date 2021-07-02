Sheffield United history maker Antwoine Hackford signs first professional contract at Bramall Lane
Antwoine Hackford, the young Sheffield United striker, has signed his first professional contract with the Blades.
The youngster, who became United’s youngest-ever Premier League player when he came off the bench away at Crystal Palace last season, was a regular in United’s youth sides last season and has now put pen to paper on a professional deal.
Posting on social media, Hackford wrote: “Happy to have signed my first professional contract at Sheffield United ”
Hackford was also called up to the England U17 squad for a four-day training camp last season, not long after completing his GCSEs at Sheffield's Springs Academy.
He was an exciting inclusion in United’s squad in pre-season – when he and Zak Brunt were forced to perform a song for their teammates as part of an initiation ritual - and has been described as having electric pace by everyone who has seen him play.
His development has been advanced by playing in the age group above – he made his debut for United’s U18s at 14 years old, and he played for the U23s at 15 – and he has an eye for goal, too.
Part of a talented young crop of players coming through at the Blades, Hackford may yet spend next season out on loan at a professional club to further accelerate his development. United have six senior strikers on their books at present, while youth-team teammate Daniel Jebbison made his own senior debut towards the back end of last season – scoring the winning goal away at Everton to announce himself on the global stage.