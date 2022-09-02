News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Hint dropped over another move for Ismael Kone after late transfer broke down

Sheffield United could return for Ismael Kone in the January transfer window, after a planned switch to Bramall Lane broke down when Sander Berge remained in South Yorkshire last night.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:55 pm
The Canadian international was identified as a possible replacement for Berge if he left, with a deal put in place with Montreal for the 20-year-old.

But the 11pm deadline came and went without Kone becoming a Blade, offering the strongest indication yet that Berge would remain at Bramall Lane this summer.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Kone would be kept in mind for January, after admitting a deal to sign him before yesterday's deadline was "doable".

Hecky hails Berge after confirming Premier League interest on deadline day

"He fits the profile," Heckingbottom added of the midfielder.

"Whoever could have come in wouldn't have been a replacement for Sander because we're not going to replace Champions League players for a couple of million.

"It was about identifying players with potential who can improve and who fit the profile."

Canada's Ismael Kone was a player Sheffield United tracked in case they lost Sander Berge. (ROGELIO FIGUEROA / STR / AFP)

