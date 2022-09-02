Sheffield United: Hint dropped over another move for Ismael Kone after late transfer broke down
Sheffield United could return for Ismael Kone in the January transfer window, after a planned switch to Bramall Lane broke down when Sander Berge remained in South Yorkshire last night.
The Canadian international was identified as a possible replacement for Berge if he left, with a deal put in place with Montreal for the 20-year-old.
But the 11pm deadline came and went without Kone becoming a Blade, offering the strongest indication yet that Berge would remain at Bramall Lane this summer.
Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Kone would be kept in mind for January, after admitting a deal to sign him before yesterday's deadline was "doable".
"He fits the profile," Heckingbottom added of the midfielder.
"Whoever could have come in wouldn't have been a replacement for Sander because we're not going to replace Champions League players for a couple of million.
"It was about identifying players with potential who can improve and who fit the profile."