The Canadian international was identified as a possible replacement for Berge if he left, with a deal put in place with Montreal for the 20-year-old.

But the 11pm deadline came and went without Kone becoming a Blade, offering the strongest indication yet that Berge would remain at Bramall Lane this summer.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Kone would be kept in mind for January, after admitting a deal to sign him before yesterday's deadline was "doable".

"He fits the profile," Heckingbottom added of the midfielder.

"Whoever could have come in wouldn't have been a replacement for Sander because we're not going to replace Champions League players for a couple of million.

"It was about identifying players with potential who can improve and who fit the profile."