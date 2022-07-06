Sheffield United hero turns down Middlesbrough to join Derby County as Rams go on transfer blitz

Derby had already announced the arrivals of former Blades loanee Conor Hourihane and James Chester when they put the icing on the cake by revealing McGoldrick as the hat-trick,

‘Didzy’ left United at the end of his contract having missed the majority of last season through injury but he departed a Blades hero after his performances in helping United into the Premier League, forging a fruitful partnership with Billy Sharp up front.

David McGoldrick takes in the applause as he says goodbye to Sheffield United fans. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Republic of Ireland international made 136 appearances for United, scoring 30 goals, but that tally doesn’t tell the whole story as his link up play was regarded as key to the Blades success under Chris Wilder.

Wilder had brought McGoldrick to Bramall Lane on a free after his release by Ipswich Town and he reportedly made another attempt to capture the striker this summer.