Former Sheffield United man completes Derby County move

The Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, performing fairly well as the Blades fell just short of promotion back to the Premier League as they lost to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals.

Hourihane’s contract at Aston Villa came to an end at the conclusion of the campaign and as expected the 31-year-old wasn’t offered a new deal by boss Steven Gerrard and he becam a free agent.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United loanee Conor Hourihane has joined Derby County on a two-year deal. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The midfielder was never going to be short of offers but he indicated last season that his next move would be dependant on where he felt he would get the most game time, having spent the last two season on the periphery at Villa and going on loan to United and Swansea.

Now, Hourihane has been confirmed as another Derby County signing with the player dropping down a division to play in League One, where he performed impressively for Bransley earlier in his career.

Hourihane, who made 30 appearances last season for the Blades, signed a two-year deal for the Rams on the same day they confirmed the arrival of former Hull City defender James Chester.