Davies, aged 29, worked alongside Heckingbottom at their former club Barnsley.

Despite featuring 15 times for Michael O’Neill’s side this season, the Wales international is believed to be interested in resurrecting his partnership with Heckingbottom. The 44-year-old has spent the past fortnight searching for a replacement for Robin Olsen, once it became apparent the Swede wanted to cut short his loan from AS Roma in order to complete another temporary transfer - this time to Aston Villa.

Heckingbottom has been full of praise for Wes Foderingham’s performances since replacing Olsen between the posts, insisting the ex-Rangers man had “earnt the right” to “keep the shirt” following a series of impressive displays.

However, with Jake Eastwood the only recognised back-up for Foderingham left at Heckingbottom’s disposal, United’s manager is keen to strengthen his squad during this month’s transfer window.

Having progressed through Everton’s youth system, Davies spent a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday before joining Barnsley after being released from Goodison Park.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants Adam Davies: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

He twice won promotion at Oakwell, and also the EFL Trophy, before switching to Staffordshire three years ago.

Davies’ team mate at City Frank Fielding has also been considered by Heckingbottom, who wants to add another centre-half to his squad before the transfer window closes.