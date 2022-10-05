One of Sheffield United's star men so far this season Anel Ahmedhodzic picked up an injury just before the international break

But they did not play quite well enough to win either in a pointer to the sudden challenge Paul Heckingbottom faces in restoring Bramall Lane to fortress status.

Visitors have adapted to what’s required, as per relatively excellent performances by Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

Now the Blades themselves have to adapt to that, maybe in terms of finding the first goal, preferably early, that can prove so crucial in these type of games. Which they did not threaten often enough.

And avoiding the uncharacteristic slackness that cost them second half goals in both.

It’s a jolt - perhaps a necessary one in the long run - for a side that had specialised in finishing on the right side of fine margins.

And, without making excuses because the last two opponents deserved their spoils, the fine margins have to include the denial of a strong late penalty shout and a referee allowing a team to waste time right up to a futile yellow card in the 82nd minute (both v QPR on Tuesday).

But here’s another. While United have too good a squad not to ride injuries or the absence of one player, I beg to differ in the case of Anel Ahmedhodzic.

One player? In his case, I’d make that three. In midweek, United were crying out for the devil of his work as a right-sided centre back, winger, even a striker.

The Bosnian international has been a major difference-maker in virtually every game he has played since his summer signing. They haven’t lost any of his eight games, winning seven.

Hopefully the projections are correct and he is fit to return at Stoke on Saturday.

For all the individual talent at their disposal - considerable - United need the unexpected more than ever.

And if opponents focus on Ahmedhodzic, as eventually they must, that’s when other individuals have to come to the fore.

But let’s repeat this. The Blades are top. They have made a brilliant start. There are problems they have the quality and experience, on and off the field, to solve.

