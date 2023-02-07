Ben Osborn believes Sheffield United’s visit to Rotherham last weekend will be the perfect warm-up for tonight’s FA Cup replay against Wrexham.

Matt Taylor’s side adopted an unashamedly direct approach during Saturday’s match at New York Stadium, frustrating the visitors’ attackers en route to a goalless draw.

United also faced an aerial bombardment when they travelled to the Racecourse Ground for what proved an absorbing draw with the National League outfit, with Ben Tozer’s long-throws a constant threat.

Osborn, who started the 3-3 draw in north Wales, said: “It’s not going to be too dissimilar. Rotherham obviously play at a higher level but there’s definite similarities. We now it’s going to be tough and we’ll be ready for that, without a doubt.”

Osborn started the fixture in north Wales, when fellow midfielder Sander Berge was forced to withdraw after United’s hierarchy began exploring the possibility of selling him to Fulham. The Norway international eventually remained in South Yorkshire, seemingly thanks to a combination of the Londoners’ interest in Torino’s Sasa Lukic and, according to reports, an intervention by Dozy Mmobuosi; the Nigerian businessman who hopes soon be unveiled as United’s new owner.

Heckingbottom insisted United’s performance at Wrexham, where they claimed an added time equaliser despite being reduced to 10 men midway through the second-half, reminded his squad possesses fight as well as finesse.

Ben Osborn during Sheffield United's game against Wrexham: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

“We always try and entertain, get on the front foot,” Osborn said. “But we can do the other side as well. We can scrap and dig things out, which we’ve shown.”

