Sheffield United linked with Harrison Burrows’ Peterborough United teammate Ricky-Jade Jones amid takeover deadlock

Sheffield United have already been warned that they would have to spend “millions” to sign Ricky-Jade Jones this summer after being linked with the Peterborough United man. Jones, 21, is renowned as the fastest player in League One and has clocked a 100m time of 10.9 - less than 1.4 seconds slower than Usain Bolt’s world record over that distance.

United have long been interested in Jones’ Posh teammate Harrison Burrows, with a report today from the Guardian suggesting that the Blades are looking into a double deal with Jones as well. Jones scored 13 times for Posh last season and added five assists, previously attracting transfer interest from Newcastle United.

He is also in the final year of his contract, like Burrows, which would make him a more attractive proposition for any club looking to lure away either player on the cheap. But United’s financial position has not changed in the fact that they need a cash injection - either from sales or the ongoing takeover process - to be able to sanction significant transfers.

Those behind the takeover are hopeful that things are nearing a resolution and that is certainly the hope amongst the fanbase, with United returning to pre-season training on Monday having lost 13 players so far after relegation last season.

Speaking earlier this year about Jones, who made his first-team debut at just 16, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony told his Hard Truth podcast: "We have the data which says Ricky is the best presser in League One. Of course he should have 20 goals by now and the fans have a right to moan, but some of it has been over the top.

“If Posh fans don’t want him I will have clubs offering millions for him in the summer. I already have. I can point to 10 games when Ricky has made a big impact on games we have won. Northampton at home is one. Without his pressing, and with Joel Randall behind him we would not have scored the goals we did and Northampton might have even nicked that game.