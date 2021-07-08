United were forced to change their plans for pre-season, after their planned trip to Portugal was scuppered by the government’s Covid-19 travel rules.

United were scheduled to face SC Braga, managed by former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, at the weekend, which has now been replaced with a friendly against Europa Point FC of Gibraltar at 6pm UK time on Saturday.

The Blades also confirmed three new members of staff on their trip. Chema Sanz, the former Valencia coach, has joined United as first-team coach while Rafa Cristobal, who worked with new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanović at Fulham, is the Blades’ new ‘head of performance’.

Marco Cesarini, previously of AC Milan, has linked up with Jokanović again as head of first team medical services having worked under the new Blades boss at both Watford and Fulham.

Jokanović has also been holding a series of meetings while in Spain on recruitment. Paul Mitchell, United’s recruitment chief, has jetted out to Spain with the rest of Jokanović’s coaching staff and their priority list includes a new defenders, with Jack O’Connell set to miss the club’s pre-season campaign and ongoing uncertainty as to whether Kean Bryan will accept the contract offered to him at the end of last season.

The former Manchester City defender has not travelled to Spain and is working on his pre-season preparations nearer to his home in England.

Here are 13 behind-the-scenes photos of how the Blades are working up a sweat in the Spanish sun...

