All the latest transfer news surrounding Sheffield United and their new Premier League rivals.

Sheffield United’s recruitment chiefs will already be hard at work ahead of the new season following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades will be hoping to solidify their Premier League status in their first season back in the top flifht, but they know they are going to need to strengthen significantly this season if they want to put up a good fight. Paul Heckingbottom should get some help on the transfer front, and fans will be excited to see who comes in.

In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Premier League transfer rumours, including one that involves the Blades.

Coady blow

Conor Coady looks set to return to Wolves despite interest from United ahead of the new season.

“Conor is someone I’ve spoken to more or less every day since the season finished,” Wolves chief Matt Hobbs said as reported by BirminghamLive. “He’s made it clear he’d like to come back, however there’s obviously a lot of interest in him, but the manager is speaking to him soon to get a feel for him and see what Conor wants.

“The type of player I’m talking about signing, Conor would be that type of player and he’s already our player, but it’s a conversation for him and the manager to have.”

Jackson deal

Chelsea are said to have activated the release clause of Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson ended the season brilliantly after missing out on a move to Bournemouth over an injury concer. It emerged on Friday evening that the Blues has held talks with the player, and Fabrizio Romano is now saying the striker’s £30million release clause has been activated.