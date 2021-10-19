Sheffield United handed double concern ahead of South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley after Millwall defeat

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United reacts to being sent off against Millwall, ruling him out of Sunday's derby clash at Barnsley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White will sit out the derby at Oakwell after being sent off in United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall tonight. The Wolves loanee, who has been in inspired form since joining the Blades on loan in the last transfer window, was already on a yellow card after fouling Millwall’s Jake Cooper in the first half.

And his second arrived in the second, when he went down under pressure from Scott Malone and referee Matthew Donohue brandished a second yellow for the England U21 international, followed by a red.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades are unable to appeal the suspension, because it was a second booking, and so the youngster will sit out the Blades’ short trip to Oakwell on Sunday – a big blow to Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans against his side’s out-of-sorts neighbours.

There was further concern for the Serb when Jayden Bogle, in the side at right back because of George Baldock’s hamstring injury he picked up at Bournemouth before the international break, limped off with injury moments after Gibbs-White’s red card.

The double blow rocked the Blades, who were on top and should have gone ahead when David McGoldrick missed a golden chance moments earlier, and Jokanovic will be hoping to have either Baldock or Bogle back available for Sunday’s clash as his side look to put Tuesday night’s disappointment behind them.