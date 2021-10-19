Deserves to keep his place, unconvincing - Sheffield United player ratings from 2-1 defeat to Millwall

The Blades had earlier dragged themselves on level terms when Billy Sharp’s penalty cancelled out Jed Wallace’s opener, but finished with 10 men when Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off for two bookable offences.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the night...

Robin Olsen 4

Did not have a convincing start to the game at all, palming a cross into his own net and being saved by the offside flag before being beaten by Malone from a narrow angle. Probably couldn't do much with Cooper's winner, though

Jayden Bogle 5

Gave United another injury headache at right-back when he limped off in the second half after receiving treatment - with George Baldock also on the sidelines, the Blades will hope it isn't too serious

John Egan 5

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United leaves the pitch after defeat to Millwall at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Stood up well to one of the most difficult teams to play against in the league for a centre-half, both aerially and on the floor. Ended up going up front in injury time as the Blades sought a way back into the game after Cooper's late blow

Ben Davies 5

A decent defensive display from Davies against such difficult opposition - he always seemed to have a little more time than his opponent, to anticipate where the ball would drop ahead of his man

Enda Stevens 5

Brilliant defending to get across and block Afobe's shot after he worked it back on his right foot to beat Davies, but the Irishman got across to get his body in the way of the shot and prevent Olsen being tested. Booked for a late challenge later on as Millwall looked to break but should have had an assist for a great cross put over by McGoldrick

Conor Hourihane 3.5

Didn't ever really get going, apart from a couple of decent passes, and had the ignominy of being substituted as early as the 38th minute as Jokanovic threw on Ndiaye before half-time

John Fleck 5

Won the penalty for the Blades by driving past Malone and winning the foul after a short free-kick routine. Should have also had Saville sent off after forcing him to make the professional foul, but the referee bottled showing the second yellow. Terrible refereeing

David McGoldrick 5

Had the Blades' first real chance to equalise when he raced onto Gibbs-White's excellent pass, but Bialkowski was equal to his curled effort. Deserved to retain his place and should keep it for Sunday, too – despite a unbelievable miss when he somehow put Stevens’ drilled cross over the bar on the stretch

Morgan Gibbs-White 4

A superb pass set McGoldrick free and it deserved an equaliser, but the Millwall 'keeper excelled himself to keep it out. Deservedly booked for lunging in on Cooper down the Millwall left, and then saw red after ref Donohue decided he dived under pressure from Malone

Ben Osborn 5

Didn't get enough on his pass to Stevens when a better ball would surely have resulted in Bialkowski being tested, if not beaten. Did brilliantly to race back and help out Fleck after his teammate had been dispossessed

Billy Sharp 5

Dragged United level from the penalty spot and worked tirelessly up against Cooper and his fellow giant centre-halves, especially after the Blades were reduced to 10 men

Subs

Iliman Ndiaye 5

Gave United fresh impetus after replacing Hourihane early in the game, and forced a good save from Bialkowski. Loses the ball at times but that's to be expected from a player who tries to make things happen

Chris Basham 5

Playing out of position at right-back, Basham let no-one down, as he rarely does, but the Blades will hope either Baldock or Bogle return to full fitness as soon as possible

Oliver Norwood 5