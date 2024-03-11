Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boyhood Blade had already written his name in Sheffield United folklore with one of their two goals in a steel city derby victory over rivals Wednesday earlier in the season. On this day in 1992, exactly 32 years ago in the return leg at Hillsborough, Dane Whitehouse repeated the feat. "It was like winning the lottery, beating them there," he says.

It was the date that became known as Bobby Davison Day, the on-loan striker marking his debut with two goals in United's 3-1 victory, but it was Whitehouse who got the ball rolling with a close-range finish from Brian Deane's cross in front of thousands of his fellow Blades in the Leppings Lane away end. "At the time they were riding high towards the top of the league and we were struggling for points," Whitehouse remembers.

"It was all over the papers, comments like: 'I can't see United turning them over again at Hillsborough'. But we did, and it meant more than the first game, to me, because it was there. It was absolutely immense at Bramall Lane, don't get me wrong, but it was like winning the lottery at Hillsborough. Nobody from outside really expected us to turn them over, nobody. Probably if you spoke to some United fans at the time, they would have expected it to be a lot tougher than it was.

"They were doing well, they had million-pound players and internationals all over the place. To turn them over at Hillsborough, on a wet and windy night ... words can't describe it."

Fairytale could be one description. A dream. Whitehouse has heard them all over the years but the memories exist only in his head, with no physical media from those two games against Wednesday to hang on his wall. There is fortunately a grainy video on YouTube to look back at - the cross from Deane, Whitehouse's sheer desire to beat a static Roland Nilsson and tap home. It is stuff from a Roy of the Rovers annual, even if Whitehouse convinced himself in the moment that he must have been offside as no-one raced over to congratulate him.

"I think God was looking down over me that season, mate," he smiles, "to score two open goals in a derby. The first goal in either game, and in front of the Unitedites both times."

Whitehouse had already written his own script but Hollywood would probably reject what happened next as too far-fetched as Davison, who'd only signed on loan a couple of days before the game and met his new teammates for the first time on the way to Hillsborough, netted twice past Chris Woods to seal his place in United folklore forever more.