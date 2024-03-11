The late Bournemouth equaliser was an inevitable disappointment but it didn't dampen the mood in the Sheffield United away end too much on Saturday as the travelling Blades hailed their latest hometown hero in young midfielder Oliver Arblaster. The Unitedites chanted the 20-year-old's name after a display that epitomised what they expect to see from their side in the battling 2-2 draw.

Monday night's 6-0 hammering by Arsenal was a new low in a season full of them but United's players showed their character at Dean Court, going 2-0 ahead before two disappointing goals from balls into the box saw Bournemouth draw level in the 91st minute. The Cherries earlier missed a penalty through Dom Solanke, who also had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball later on.