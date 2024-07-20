Sheffield United give trial to former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder

Andre Dozzell is on trial at Sheffield United | Getty Images

Sheffield United have a trialist on the bench for their friendly against Chesterfield

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have given a trial to former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell.

The 25-year-old features on the bench for the Blades pre-season friendly at Chesterfield and is currently without a club after being released by QPR at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The son of former Ipswch and Tottenham star Jason, spent the second half of last seaosn on loan at Birmingham and had earlier in the summer been linked with a move to United with those reports ramping up this week.

United are short on numbers at present, with a huge rebuild seeing just four players come in so far, following a summer exodus and another key man left on Saturday morning with Jayden Bogle joining Leeds United.

So far, this summer’s pre-season friendlies have seen a large number of academy players filling up the squads.

Dozzell made 37 apperances in all last season, 10 of them coming for Birmingham after a January move from QPR. He has 126 Championship appearances under his belt, scoring five goals.