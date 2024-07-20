Sheffield United give trial to former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 20th Jul 2024, 14:52 BST
Andre Dozzell is on trial at Sheffield United Andre Dozzell is on trial at Sheffield United
Andre Dozzell is on trial at Sheffield United | Getty Images
Sheffield United have a trialist on the bench for their friendly against Chesterfield

Sheffield United have given a trial to former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell.

The 25-year-old features on the bench for the Blades pre-season friendly at Chesterfield and is currently without a club after being released by QPR at the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The son of former Ipswch and Tottenham star Jason, spent the second half of last seaosn on loan at Birmingham and had earlier in the summer been linked with a move to United with those reports ramping up this week.

United are short on numbers at present, with a huge rebuild seeing just four players come in so far, following a summer exodus and another key man left on Saturday morning with Jayden Bogle joining Leeds United.

So far, this summer’s pre-season friendlies have seen a large number of academy players filling up the squads.

Dozzell made 37 apperances in all last season, 10 of them coming for Birmingham after a January move from QPR. He has 126 Championship appearances under his belt, scoring five goals.

Related topics:QPRIpswich Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice