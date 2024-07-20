Sheffield United give trial to former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder
Sheffield United have given a trial to former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell.
The 25-year-old features on the bench for the Blades pre-season friendly at Chesterfield and is currently without a club after being released by QPR at the end of the season.
The son of former Ipswch and Tottenham star Jason, spent the second half of last seaosn on loan at Birmingham and had earlier in the summer been linked with a move to United with those reports ramping up this week.
United are short on numbers at present, with a huge rebuild seeing just four players come in so far, following a summer exodus and another key man left on Saturday morning with Jayden Bogle joining Leeds United.
So far, this summer’s pre-season friendlies have seen a large number of academy players filling up the squads.
Dozzell made 37 apperances in all last season, 10 of them coming for Birmingham after a January move from QPR. He has 126 Championship appearances under his belt, scoring five goals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.