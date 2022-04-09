Sheffield United's classy show of support for former man David Brooks as Bournemouth man continues cancer battle

Sheffield United made a subtle but classy gesture of support for their former player David Brooks this afternoon, ahead of their clash with his current side AFC Bournemouth.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:08 pm

The former Manchester City youngster, who left United in a then-club record departure in the summer of 2018, hasn’t played since September last year after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

In his last public statement, Brooks thanked fans for their messages of support and said the “outlook is promising and positive”.

And ahead of the meeting between his two former teams, United featured Brooks on the cover of the matchday programme courtesy of an illustration by Nick Bianco, United’s resident programme artist for this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

United tweeted the cover with the caption “All of us are behind you, Brooksy!” and were praised by fans of both clubs for the “classy” gesture.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

David Brooks, formerly of Sheffield United and now of AFC Bournemouth: Simon Bellis/Sportimage