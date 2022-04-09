Sheffield United's classy show of support for former man David Brooks as Bournemouth man continues cancer battle

The former Manchester City youngster, who left United in a then-club record departure in the summer of 2018, hasn’t played since September last year after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

In his last public statement, Brooks thanked fans for their messages of support and said the “outlook is promising and positive”.

And ahead of the meeting between his two former teams, United featured Brooks on the cover of the matchday programme courtesy of an illustration by Nick Bianco, United’s resident programme artist for this season.

United tweeted the cover with the caption “All of us are behind you, Brooksy!” and were praised by fans of both clubs for the “classy” gesture.