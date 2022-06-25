The Star revealed earlier this month how scouts at United are placing greater emphasis on their networks north of the border, after acknowledging that some potential targets based overseas no longer qualify for work permits.

With those that do likely to be in high-demand, putting them beyond Bramall Lane’s financial reach, Heckingbottom explained: “Brexit wasn’t really something that football was thinking about. It was a political decision, nothing to do with football. The implications are only really being seen now.”

Sheffield United have confirmed they view Scotland as a source of new talent in the transfer mrket: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Having worked at Hibernian before joining United, initially to oversee their under-23’s programme, Heckingbottom has an in-depth knowledge of the Scottish scene. That could be put to good use as his employers consider resurrecting a project employed to good effect by his predecessor Nigel Clough.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom used to work in Scotland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Stefan Scougall, Marc McNulty and Ryan Flynn all joined United during the former England centre-forward’s time at the helm, while John McGinn was also poised to arrive until Clough was informed the board wanted to pursue other options instead.

Although Heckingbottom is known to have held talks with one possible new signings currently working overseas, he said: “If people are coming in from abroad then, by and large, that means they are going to have to be top internationals to qualify (for a work permit). There will be exceptions. But that means you’ll have Premier League teams almost certainly wanting them too.”

Heckingbottom, whose side were beaten in the Championship play-offs last term, added: “That, obviously, can make things difficult.”