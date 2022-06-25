The Star revealed earlier this month how scouts at United are placing greater emphasis on their networks north of the border, after acknowledging that some potential targets based overseas no longer qualify for work permits.
With those that do likely to be in high-demand, putting them beyond Bramall Lane’s financial reach, Heckingbottom explained: “Brexit wasn’t really something that football was thinking about. It was a political decision, nothing to do with football. The implications are only really being seen now.”
United have first hand experience of the issues surrounding the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. Alexander Blessin, previously of Oostende and now of Genoa, was set to take charge of them two seasons ago before being told he did not fulfil the relevant employment criteria. More recently, Ismaila Coulibaly has been recalled early from a loan spell at sister club Beerschot amid fears the midfielder would not be allowed to compete for United if he remained in Belgium.
Having worked at Hibernian before joining United, initially to oversee their under-23’s programme, Heckingbottom has an in-depth knowledge of the Scottish scene. That could be put to good use as his employers consider resurrecting a project employed to good effect by his predecessor Nigel Clough.
Stefan Scougall, Marc McNulty and Ryan Flynn all joined United during the former England centre-forward’s time at the helm, while John McGinn was also poised to arrive until Clough was informed the board wanted to pursue other options instead.
Although Heckingbottom is known to have held talks with one possible new signings currently working overseas, he said: “If people are coming in from abroad then, by and large, that means they are going to have to be top internationals to qualify (for a work permit). There will be exceptions. But that means you’ll have Premier League teams almost certainly wanting them too.”
Heckingbottom, whose side were beaten in the Championship play-offs last term, added: “That, obviously, can make things difficult.”