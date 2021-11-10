Sheffield United flop and former Sunderland man Jack Rodwell has found himself a new club

The former Sheffield United defender has agreed a two-year deal with A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers after being released by the Blades in the summer following a disappinting spell at Bramall Lane.

Rodwell was brought to United by Chris Wilder from Blackburn Rovers, predominantly as defensive cover, but played a total of just 73 minutes for the club over two appearances.

The 30-year-old’s contract ran out in the summer and wasn’t renewed despite the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

Jack Rodwell failed to make an impact at Sheffield United and having been released in the summer has joined Western Sydney Wanderers. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Since then, Rodwell has moved to Australia where his wife is from, and had been training for a number of weeks with Wanderers who are managed by much-travelled former Wales international Carl Robinson.

Also an ex-Sunderland player, Robinson saw enough in that trial to offer Rodwell a two-year contract, according to Aussie outlet FTBL.