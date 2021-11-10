Speaking to the media at his official unveiling as Middlesbrough manager, Wilder made it clear that he was happy with the set-up at Boro and their ‘vision’ for the future, which will involve working with a director of football.

Wilder – who won two promotions with United and took them to the Premier League – parted company with his boyhood club earlier this year after a tough season that would eventually bring relegation from the top flight and a breakdown in relations with the Bramall Lane hierarchy.

However, in pointing out that he is looking forward to working with owner Steve Gibson, chief executive Neil Bausor and director of football Kieran Scott, Wilder described as ‘complete nonsense’ accusations of wanting to do everything by himself at United.

"There has been a lot of talk about me absolutely wanting to run everything - it is complete nonsense," he said. "I just wanted to work with good people who had the same vision and ideas and ethics of how I see a club running.

"Steve, Kieran and Neil were all on the same page going forward. I think the reason I've been chosen is they like my work in my past, whether it's my personality or the way my team played. Obviously there is a reason they wanted me and vice-versa.”