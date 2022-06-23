Sheffield United Fixtures: Monday night start for Blades against Watford | Middlesbrough reunion early on, Rotherham derby dates

Sheffield United will kick off their new Championship season with a Monday evening away trip to recently-relegated Watford.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:10 am

The game at Vicarage Road has been moved from July 30 to Monday, August 1 for television coverage, with United’s first home game at Bramall Lane coming the following Saturday when they welcome Millwall.

The Blades are at home on Boxing Day, to Coventry City, and finish the season away at Birmingham City on May 6.

All the fixtures are subject to change for television scheduling.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Sharp's classy message to Forest fans as he makes PL pledge

United don’t have to wait long for another reunion with former boss Chris Wilder, travelling to Middlesbrough on August 13, while derbies with local rivals Rotherham United are on September 10 (home) and February 4 (away).

United’s last game before the World Cup break is away at Cardiff City on November 12. They return to action on December 10, at home to last season’s beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield Town.

MORE: What happens behind the scenes on fixtures announcement day

Sheffield United will travel to Watford on the opening day of the new Championsip season (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
WatfordRotherhamBladesMiddlesbrough