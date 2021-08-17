The centre-half will spend the rest of the campaign with the Blades after Liverpool allowed him to leave on a temporary basis.

Davies worked with Kelly at Preston North End before his move to the former Premier League champions – and Kelly, a legend of the Lane for his heroic performances between the sticks between 1992 and 1999, posted on social media: “A very good signing for Sheffield United.

Ben Davies' first words after signing for Blades on loan from Liverpool

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I worked with Ben at PNE… a great lad and he will fit in perfectly.

“Enjoy your first experience of playing in front of a full house at Bramall Lane as the Blades belt out the ‘chip butty’ anthem… wonderful memories for me.”

Davies is expected to be involved in the Blades squad for the first time tomorrow evening, when United travel to West Bromwich Albion.