Sheffield United favourite Alan Kelly backs Ben Davies to fit in 'perfectly' at Bramall Lane after loan move from Liverpool
Alan Kelly, the former Sheffield United favourite, believes Ben Davies will fit in perfectly at Bramall Lane after sealing his season-long loan deal from Liverpool yesterday.
The centre-half will spend the rest of the campaign with the Blades after Liverpool allowed him to leave on a temporary basis.
Davies worked with Kelly at Preston North End before his move to the former Premier League champions – and Kelly, a legend of the Lane for his heroic performances between the sticks between 1992 and 1999, posted on social media: “A very good signing for Sheffield United.
“I worked with Ben at PNE… a great lad and he will fit in perfectly.
“Enjoy your first experience of playing in front of a full house at Bramall Lane as the Blades belt out the ‘chip butty’ anthem… wonderful memories for me.”
Davies is expected to be involved in the Blades squad for the first time tomorrow evening, when United travel to West Bromwich Albion.