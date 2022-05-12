Ndiaye, aged 22, is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in Sheffield United’s first team and has scored in each of his last three matches.

The French-born attacking midfielder has also struck up a red-hot partnership with England under-21 international Gibbs-White, who has scored 11 goals and assisted a further nine this term.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

"Ability wise he’s a Premier League player, no doubt about it,” the Wolves loanee said of his strike partner in Billy Sharp’s absence.

"I just feel like he needs that experience in him.”

Ndiaye joined Sheffield United in 2019 following a spell with National League side Boreham Wood.

He signed a three-year deal with the club in September and scored the first of his seven goals this term in the 6-2 rout over Peterborough six days later.

"When I first came here we clicked straight away, just the way we play together in training,” said Gibbs-White.

"All the boys, they hate us on the same five-a-side team because we always win. We have always had that good relationship on the pitch; I know where he’s going to be, he knows where I am.

“He’s just an unbelievable technical player. He’s really good and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Gibbs-White added: ”It shows on the pitch what we can do together.

"I see that he enjoys football and that’s what I love about football, I enjoy it.