Sheffield United fans will love Morgan Gibbs-White’s prediction for Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye is a Premier League player in waiting, according to teammate and partner in crime Morgan Gibbs-White.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:07 pm

Ndiaye, aged 22, is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in Sheffield United’s first team and has scored in each of his last three matches.

Read More

Read More
Chris Basham nets new Sheffield United contract

The French-born attacking midfielder has also struck up a red-hot partnership with England under-21 international Gibbs-White, who has scored 11 goals and assisted a further nine this term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

"Ability wise he’s a Premier League player, no doubt about it,” the Wolves loanee said of his strike partner in Billy Sharp’s absence.

"I just feel like he needs that experience in him.”

MORE: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest tickets: Everything you need to know

Ndiaye joined Sheffield United in 2019 following a spell with National League side Boreham Wood.

He signed a three-year deal with the club in September and scored the first of his seven goals this term in the 6-2 rout over Peterborough six days later.

"When I first came here we clicked straight away, just the way we play together in training,” said Gibbs-White.

"All the boys, they hate us on the same five-a-side team because we always win. We have always had that good relationship on the pitch; I know where he’s going to be, he knows where I am.

“He’s just an unbelievable technical player. He’s really good and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Gibbs-White added: ”It shows on the pitch what we can do together.

"I see that he enjoys football and that’s what I love about football, I enjoy it.

“He plays with a smile on his face. He’s creative, he likes to go forward and he’s like me. We had that relationship straight away.”

Premier LeagueEnglandNational LeagueBoreham Wood