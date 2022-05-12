Chris Basham nets new Sheffield United contract

The 33-year-old’s current deal was due to expire this summer.

Basham has made almost 350 appearances for the Blades since joining from Blackpool in 2014.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham. Photo: David Klein/Sportimage.

He said: "It is amazing to get it signed off early and obviously I'm delighted. The manager still speaks to me as though I'm a big part of his plans and that made me feel wanted and keen to get things signed off.

"I'm excited about the future under Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom), this is a fantastic club and I love playing here. If I can contribute for another two years, that'll be brilliant for me."

Basham’s new contract will run until the end of the 2023/24 season, by which time he will have racked up 10 years of service.

Heckingbottom added: "We are delighted Bash has followed Billy Sharp in demonstrating his commitment to the club, he has been a vital member of the squad for a number of years and there is definitely more to come from him.

"He is fantastic in the dressing room, one of the fittest lads in the squad and I don't have to tell Blades fans what he brings when he pulls on a red and white striped shirt."

Promotion number three?

Popular in the dressing room and on the terraces, Basham is hoping for a third promotion in Sheffield United colours this season.

The versatile defender-cum-midfielder has made 31 appearances in red and white in his eighth campaign as a Blade.

Sheffield United’s CEO Stephen Bettis added: "We could have just taken up his option but Chris has demonstrated a genuine desire and commitment to extend his stay at United for a longer period.

"With that in mind, and coupled with his fitness and loyalty to the cause for many seasons, we feel he has earned this new deal and we all are delighted to have now secured his services for the next two campaigns.

"We are aware that squads evolve but securing the future of Chris for two more years gives Hecky and the coaching staff one less issue in a very important part of the pitch."