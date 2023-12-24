Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United fans have been urged to join a tribute to a late Blades fan who died last month at just 20 years of age. Those close to Dylan Houghton hope to get a minute's applause going around Bramall Lane in the 20th minute of United's Boxing Day clash against Luton Town.

Blades fan Dylan passed away after the black Suzuki Jimny he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree in Ulley, Rotherham, in the early hours of Sunday November 19. Tributes paid to Dylan described him as "the funniest lad you could ever meet" with "a heart of gold" and who "never failed to put a smile on anyone's face".

Now, the grieving family hope to honour Dylan's life with a tribute during the game against Luton, with Dylan's mum Rebecca amongst those who will be in attendance. In a post on Facebook, Penny Amy wrote: "So on Boxing Day, Rebecca and Miya are going to Sheffield United and Luton game ... I have been in touch with Sheffield United and they are happy to put our Dylan in the match day programme and have his beautiful face up on the screen at half time.

With the power of Facebook I would love to be able to get his mum, Miya, his friend and most of all Dylan an around of applause at 20 minutes (the age he passed). For people that aren’t aware Dylan passed away 19th November in a road traffic accident ... it’s been a massive shock for his family & friends.