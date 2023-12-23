Spot a festive Sheffield United fan you know in our photo gallery from plucky Aston Villa draw
Sheffield United fans were so close to an early Christmas present at Villa Park last night as their side were cruelly denied a stunning win at Aston Villa. Cameron Archer scored what looked to be the winner on his return to his boyhood club before a 97th-minute equaliser from Nicolo Zaniolo rescued a point for the title-chasers.
It was almost the perfect away performance for the Blades, with boss Chris Wilder rejected accusations of his side's performance being "anti-football". He said: "It always seems when we play at Villa Park it's an interesting night. We were up against a team on a fabulous run, who have swatted aside better teams than us."
