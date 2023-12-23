Sheffield United fans were so close to an early Christmas present at Villa Park last night as their side were cruelly denied a stunning win at Aston Villa. Cameron Archer scored what looked to be the winner on his return to his boyhood club before a 97th-minute equaliser from Nicolo Zaniolo rescued a point for the title-chasers.

It was almost the perfect away performance for the Blades, with boss Chris Wilder rejected accusations of his side's performance being "anti-football". He said: "It always seems when we play at Villa Park it's an interesting night. We were up against a team on a fabulous run, who have swatted aside better teams than us."