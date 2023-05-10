Sheffield United target players just like Man City's James McAtee ahead of Premier League return

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed the details of the type of player he will be targeting during this summer’s transfer window.

Admitting it is essential that another “match winner” arrives at Bramall Lane before the start of the new Premier League season, hopefully to work alongside Iliman Ndiaye, Heckingbottom described James McAtee’s journey after joining United on loan from Manchester City as the blueprint for potential new signings to follow if it proves impossible to retain the midfielder’s services next term.

Charting the improvements in McAtee’s game as he helped United gain promotion from the Championship, Heckingbottom said: “It’s easy to get a talented match winner to do the bits without the ball. We need to find players who are match winners who we can get to be dogged without the ball. It’s easier to do that than get someone who is dogged and turn them into a match-winner.”

Sheffield Uniyed manager Paul heckingbottom wants a match-winner like James McAtee: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

McAtee, aged 20, made a slow start to life in the second tier after following his City team mate Tommy Doyle to South Yorkshire last summer. But the pair finished the campaign as two of the most influential members of Heckingbottom’s starting eleven, with McAtee scoring his ninth goal in United colours during Monday’s curtain call at Birmingham City.

Heckingbottom, whose squad’s achievement will be honoured with a civic reception today, would like to being both men back to United as he looks to establish his employers in the top-flight. But PL rules dictate that at one, most likely Doyle, would have to be acquired on a permanent basis. Sources within the game have told The Star that City could be persuaded to sell providing a buy-back clause is written into any proposed deal and that United are prepared to offer a fair price for a youngster who is also a regular for the Young Lions.

“Ability in the penalty box, a little bit of flair, that’s going to be really important,” Heckingbottom said. “If we bring in people who can do that, then we can work with them. We can bring the other aspects to their game and improve them if necessary.”