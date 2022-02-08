Sheffield United fans reminded they can make the difference in promotion push ahead of West Brom clash

The Blades, who are 10th in the table after their recent resurgence under Heckingbottom, can go level on points with sixth-placed West Brom with victory under the lights at Bramall Lane.

Another big crowd is expected for the visit of Steve Bruce’s side, after the Blades strengthened their promotion push with a hat-trick of victories in recent weeks.

And Heckingbottom, who visited Bramall Lane as an opposition boss during his time at Leeds United, hopes his side’s supporters can “play a huge part” in their push for an instant return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the nature of the fixtures, we have 12 of our last 19 games at home and we want that to be a real positive, to feel the force of Bramall Lane,” Heckingbottom said.

“Having brought teams here, I know that it doesn’t half help if you get the fans on your side, like we hopefully will do.

“It doesn’t half drive you on. It can be really powerful, like a 12th man. We want that.

Sheffield United fans have been told they can make the difference for the Blades' promotion push this season (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“We’ll be trying our best to deliver that energy and it can add to that uneasy feeling, if you like, as an opposition player, as a relentless wave.

“It can be powerful and we want that. And we’re going to need it. Look where we are in the league, we need points. And everyone has a part to play.”

United will face a West Brom side getting to grips with life under a new manager, after Bruce replaced former Barnsley boss Valérien Ismaël at the helm last week.

The Baggies were at one stage firmly in the Championship’s automatic promotion places, but have fallen away after winning only four of their last 14 games in all competitions.

“We’re focusing on what we want to bring to Bramall Lane,” Heckingbottom added.

“We respect West Brom fully and think they’re going to be more dangerous, if anything, in Steve’s first game.